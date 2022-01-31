ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $70,273.58 and $28.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00241576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006794 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,466,130 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.