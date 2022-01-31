Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.