Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $125.17 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

