Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

