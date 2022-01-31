Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

