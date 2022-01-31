Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

