Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 818.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

