Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGTX opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

