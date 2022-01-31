Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $116,722,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on MQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.