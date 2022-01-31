Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New $7.75 Million Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 662,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000.

LICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

LICY opened at $7.04 on Monday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

