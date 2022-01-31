Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

