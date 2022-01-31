Primecap Management Co. CA Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.74.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

