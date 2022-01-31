Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY22 guidance at $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

