Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 683.58 ($9.22) on Monday. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 487.26 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £315.60 million and a PE ratio of 31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

