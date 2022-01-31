Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Huaneng Power International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.81% 8.66% 2.50% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00 Huaneng Power International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.19 $155.00 million $2.56 20.49 Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.32 $344.55 million N/A N/A

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Huaneng Power International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

