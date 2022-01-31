Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 380,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
