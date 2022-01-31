Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 380,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

