Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $64,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $112.24 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

