Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $977.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

