Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.08.

PLNT opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.