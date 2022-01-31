Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

