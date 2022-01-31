Piper Sandler Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $283.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

