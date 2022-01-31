Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $222.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

