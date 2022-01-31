Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1,185.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -663.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

