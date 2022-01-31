PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the December 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,530. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.