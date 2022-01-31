PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the December 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,530. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
