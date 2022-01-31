Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,990 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.54. 7,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,095. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.