Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.09. 28,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,152. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

