Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

TEAM traded up $7.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.11. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

