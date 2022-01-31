Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 45,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

