Phore (PHR) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $886,312.80 and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00664857 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,026,681 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.