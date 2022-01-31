Phantasma Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003922 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $156.99 million and $3.33 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,443.39 or 0.99945077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00502231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

