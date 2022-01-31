Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $0.48 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.86.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

