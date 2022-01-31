Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.73) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.44).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,405 ($32.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,760.05. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

