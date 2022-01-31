Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $6.89 Million Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

