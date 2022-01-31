Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 154,500 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

