Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $8.69 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 898,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXII. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXII opened at $9.66 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

