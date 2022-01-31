Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital accounts for about 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $594,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APSG stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

