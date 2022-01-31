Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,052,600 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,052,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRAYU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at $299,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at $721,000.

DRAYU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

