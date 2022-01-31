People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 70,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,970,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

