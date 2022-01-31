Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $42,114.56

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using U.S. dollars.

