Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

PGC traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. 96,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,491. The company has a market cap of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

