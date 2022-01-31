Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.84. 32,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,158,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $592,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

