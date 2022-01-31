PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

