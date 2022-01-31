Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PBHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

