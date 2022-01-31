Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

