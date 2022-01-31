Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Verastem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Verastem by 69.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.