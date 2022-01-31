Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

