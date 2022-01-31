Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Codexis accounts for 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.