Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 2.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Insulet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Insulet by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

PODD stock opened at $230.59 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -512.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.77 and a 200 day moving average of $281.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

