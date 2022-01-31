Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 140,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $146.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

