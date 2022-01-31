Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 8,650 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 266.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

